HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was convicted by an O’ahu jury on Tuesday, April 26 for an alleged robbery on Beretania Street, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.
MJ Soios Soien, 20, was convicted for on one count of robbery in the first degree that happened near Safeway Beretania in 2019.
Officials said Soien had a 7-inch knife, and took the victim’s Apple Watch as he was walking home from his job in the Makiki area.
Soien could face up to 20 years in prison.
What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News
The sentencing is scheduled for July 25, 2022.