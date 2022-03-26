HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who threatened two people with a knife in Waikiki on Wednesday has been charged.

David Harris, 62, was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office.

Harris allegedly threatened two people with a knife after he was caught watching a woman change her clothes by Waikiki Beach.

Harris was asked several times to drop the knife by HPD.



When he didn’t drop the knife, HPD used an electric stun gun on him.

Terroristic threatening in the first degree is a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

He is being held on $15,000 bail.