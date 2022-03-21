HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been charged for habitual property crime.

Jacob Aukai, 47, has has been charged with one count of habitual property crime and one count of assault from a February trespassing incident that included an assault at an ABC Store on Lewers Street.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said he went into the ABC Store even though he was told not to. The manager asked him to leave. Aukai allegedly pushed him. The manager was injured.

HPD arrested him.

He was charged with habitual property crime which is a class C felony. If convicted he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

He is being held on $20,0000 bail.

Prosecutors said he has 14 prior convictions which include burglary, criminal property damage, and theft.

