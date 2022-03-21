HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been charged for habitual property crime.
Jacob Aukai, 47, has has been charged with one count of habitual property crime and one count of assault from a February trespassing incident that included an assault at an ABC Store on Lewers Street.
The prosecuting attorney’s office said he went into the ABC Store even though he was told not to. The manager asked him to leave. Aukai allegedly pushed him. The manager was injured.
HPD arrested him.
He was charged with habitual property crime which is a class C felony. If convicted he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
He is being held on $20,0000 bail.
Prosecutors said he has 14 prior convictions which include burglary, criminal property damage, and theft.
For too long serial offenders have been allowed to victimize Honolulu’s businesses with very little consequence. Charging property offenders with misdemeanors typically results in little or no jail time, but prosecutors have a powerful tool in the Habitual Property Crime statute, which allows us to charge habitual offenders with a felony that can result in significant prison time. As we continue to charge the worst offenders to get them off our streets, I encourage retailers to report all property crimes to police so that we can consider charging repeat offenders with felony Habitual Property Crime.Steven Alm
Prosecuting Attorney
City and County of Honolulu