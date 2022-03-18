HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect that was arrested in connection to the fatal Waianae shooting on Tuesday, March 15, has been charged with attempted murder, according to court documents.

In the documents, released on March 18, Christopher Broome was identified, charged and his connection to the incident was revealed.

The Department of Prosecuting Attorney reported Broome, 47, was charged for allegedly trying to kill two men in a gunfire exchange in the area of Leihoku Street and Pokaikuahiwi Place.

The incident started from a dispute over a stolen firearm.

Officials said Broome was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felon and one count of place to keep pistol or revolver

Court documents stated one of the victims was the registered owner of an AR-15 rifle. On Feb. 26, the rifle and $1,800 in cash were placed under the rear bench seat inside of the victim’s vehicle, which was not locked at the time. Then, on Feb. 27, the victim discovered both were gone and reported this incident to the police.

After reporting the missing items, the victim’s neighbor later informed him that he had information about the person that had his rifle. The victim said he would pay to have it returned to him, which was all revealed in the documents.

On March 15, the neighbor told the victim that acquaintances of his had the victim’s rifle. They made plans to meet up with these acquaintances at the victim’s residence to get the rifle back.

The acquaintances arrived in a truck and court documents identified Broome as the driver, along with a front seat passenger and back seat passenger. They gave the victim a rifle that the documents explained: “looked similar to his AR-15 but it was in two pieces.”

In the documents, the victim tried to inspect the rifle to verify the serial number; however, the front seat passenger exited the truck holding a gun and said he could not do that. The victim, fearing for his life, then pointed a gun at the front seat passenger.

Afterward, the court documents noted that — from the victim’s perspective — Broome exited the truck with a handgun and shot at the victim, causing him to feel pain on the side of his head. However, when investigators interviewed Broome, the court documents stated he denied shooting a firearm while at the victim’s property.

Court documents explained additional shots were fired between those involved. Broome eventually tried to leave the scene in the truck and police discovered the vehicle at the intersection of Leihoku Street and Pokaikuahiwi Place.

When police arrived, they observed Broome exit the driver’s side of the truck and fall to the ground. The court documents continued and said Broome had gunshot wounds to his lower leg and lower back, as well as a laceration on his forehead. He was then transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center where he was later arrested at 2:50 p.m. on March 15 for attempted murder.

The documents added that the victim did not know Broome or the other passengers of the truck.

Broome’s bail will be set to $1,000,000 when he is released from the hospital, officials stated.