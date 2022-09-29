HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect accused of kidnapping a 57-year-old Kahului woman from a Maui shopping center parking lot has been charged with various offenses.

The male suspect was identified as 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond of Lahaina.

According to the Maui Police Department, on Sunday, Sept. 25, the victim was sitting in the third-row seat of a 2020 Nissan Armada that had its engine on and doors unlocked. The incident escalated when an unknown male entered the vehicle and drove off with the victim.

According to police, Hermanns-Raymond kept driving despite the victim’s pleas to be let out. Eventually, the victim was able to exit the vehicle at a stop. The suspect allegedly pushed her, demanding her bag and phone, but the victim ran to a nearby residence with her belongings.

Hermanns-Raymond allegedly followed for a short distance before driving off.

After his arrest, Hermanns-Raymond was charged on Sept. 28 for the following offenses:

Burglary in the first degree

Kidnapping

Attempted theft in the second degree

Theft in the third degree

Theft in the fourth degree

Two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

Three counts of collision involving damages to a vehicle

Theft of credit card

Fraudulent use of credit card

Contempt of court

Resisting arrest

Assault against police officer in the second degree

Resisting orders to stop motor vehicle in the first degree

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

He remains in police custody with bail set at $105,250.