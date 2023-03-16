HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect involved in an attempted murder case at a Kaneohe gas station has been charged.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, 30-year-old Patrick Hanawahine was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and a list of other charges.
Police were dispatched to the gas station at Windward City Shopping Center on Thursday, March 9, where, according to HPD, Hanawahine demanded money from a male victim.
The victim fought back and chased after the suspect when he tried to flee.
Police said Hanawahine jumped into a nearby vehicle while the victim continued to follow him. HPD said Hanawahine shot at the victim several times.
The victim was not injured but police said bullet holes were located in his vehicle.
On Sunday, police positively identified Hanawahine as the suspect. He was located and arrested Tuesday.
HPD confirmed Hanawahine was charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted murder in the second degree
- Robbery in the first degree
- Ownership prohibited
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony
- Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway
The day after the incident, people who work at the Windward City Shopping Center said they wanted additional security measures and Kaneohe Neighborhood Board Chair Mo Radke said they were troubled by the incident because a case this serious is rare in the area.
Bail for Hanawahine was set at $1 million. He made his first court appearance on March 16.