HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect who fatally stabbed his wife on the H3 on Wednesday, July 20 was charged with murder in the second degree.

The incident happened near the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp at around 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Witnesses said they saw a man attacking a woman on the freeway. They pulled over to try to help the woman and restrain the man who managed to get away.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two patients were treated for multiple apparent stab wounds and assault wounds. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the nearest hospital, However, the victim was later pronounced dead.

He was arrested later that night.

The victim was identified as Dana Alotaibi by her mother and sister. Her family said she was 13-weeks pregnant, and the couple was separated at the time.

The U.S. Marine Corps provided the following statement on Friday, July 22.

We can confirm that the Marine suspect’s command was engaged with both him

and the victim, and were responsive to those allegations and concerns that

the command was made aware of. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal

investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this topic. 1stLt Isaac Liston, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

Communication Strategy and Operations

The suspect, Bryant Tejada Castillo, was charged on Friday, July 22. He is being held on $1 million bail.