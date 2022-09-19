Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a minor on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The suspect in Friday’s alleged abduction has been charged.

Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Mikella DeBina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon.

Family and officials spent Friday night into early Saturday searching for Mikella, with no luck. As it turned out, Mikella would help get herself out of the situation.

Mikella told her alleged abductor, on Saturday morning, that she was hungry and asked him to take her to Cafe Pesto, which he did. When they arrived, they scuffled when Mikella tried to get away from him.

An observant host at the restaurant noticed the scuffle and that’s when he said it all clicked.

“All I remember is yelling who she was and telling the people that were like close to them to stop him. As I’m saying that, I like grabbed her just as quickly,” said Bridge Hartman.

As Hartman and others helped get her to safety, Mahi was able to get away but police found and arrested him a couple hours later.