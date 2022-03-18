HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a Honolulu police officer has been charged.

Eddie Tukumoeatu kicked the officer in the face while the officer was arresting him on suspicion of criminal property damage in Kailua on Tuesday, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said the officer suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tukumoeatu was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer on Thursday, March 17.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.