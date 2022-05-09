HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed a person broke into the Kaimuki Fire Station around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 8.
HFD said there were no injuries, and nothing was taken.
A man was arrested around 3 a.m. that day at the Kaimuki Fire Station.
He intentionally or knowingly entered unlawfully into a dwelling located at 971 Koko Head Ave., according to a court document filed on Monday, May 9.
The court document said he allegedly committed the crime of unauthorized entry in a dwelling in the second degree.
His bail is $7,500.