HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed a person broke into the Kaimuki Fire Station around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

HFD said there were no injuries, and nothing was taken.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

A man was arrested around 3 a.m. that day at the Kaimuki Fire Station.

He intentionally or knowingly entered unlawfully into a dwelling located at 971 Koko Head Ave., according to a court document filed on Monday, May 9.

The court document said he allegedly committed the crime of unauthorized entry in a dwelling in the second degree.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

His bail is $7,500.