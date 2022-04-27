HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police said that a 64-year-old Hilo man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of sexual assault involving a minor after he turned himself over to police on April 27.

According to officials, Paul Caitano was accused of sexually assaulting a minor from September 2014 to January 2018.

Documents stated that Caitano pled not guilty to his charges and was released from custody when he posted $500,000 bail after his appearance in the Third Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 27.

Big Island prosecutors said that Caitano is set to appear for his jury trial on September 19.

Caitano was charged with eight counts of first-degree sexual assault and 13 counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is also charged with two counts of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

Prosecutors stated that as part of the special terms and conditions of his release, Caitano was ordered to not be in contact with any minor or reside in any residence that has a minor. He is also not allowed at schools, playgrounds, parks, theaters or any area where unsupervised minors gather.