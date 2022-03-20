HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a stabbing in Waikiki has been charged, according to court documents on Thursday, March 17.

Documents revealed that 51-year-old Alexander DeJarnette was charged with first and second-degree assault.

Officials said the incident happened near the intersection of Ena Road and Hobron Lane on March 15.

The Honolulu EMS said the victim in his 50s suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper body. The victim was then taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Dejarnette’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, and he remains in custody on $250,000.