Man charged after computer breach at local bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney reported a 30-year-old was charged with two felonies in relation to a computer breach at a local bank.

It happened on Thursday, Feb. 17, when the 30-year-old man allegedly used a bank computer to illegally get employee information.

The department stated the man applied for a job at the bank during that time.

When the bank found out what he apparently did, they worked with Honolulu police to have him return the next day for a job interview, the department continued. When he went back, the police arrested him.

According to the department, the 30-year-old was charged with one count of first-degree and one count of second-degree unauthorized computer access. He is being held on a $250,000 bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

“Be careful who you allow to use your computers and cell phones. Criminals can steal
valuable and personal information in a matter of seconds if left unmonitored and the damage can
last a lifetime,” said the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney in a statement on Feb. 22.

First-degree unauthorized computer access is punishable with up to 20 years in prison while second-degree is punishable up to 10 years, the department explained.

