HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 31-year-old man was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening after an incident in Wahiawa.

Police said two adult and two juvenile females were threatened with a firearm by the suspect at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The females were ages 39, 20, 15 and 13.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The incident caused the females to be afraid for their lives, said police.

The suspect was then arrested at around 4:58 p.m. and charged. His bail was set at $75,000.