HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested on on suspicion of robbing food from a restaurant in Nanakuli.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

A man went into the business and left the building without paying for the food, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the suspect used force on the owner when she tried to get the food back.

Police found the suspect nearby and arrested him on suspicion of robbery in the second degree.

He is in police custody pending investigation.