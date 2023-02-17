HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is accused of attacking a police officer Thursday morning has been charged with first degree attempted murder and first degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Honolulu police said that Hokuokalani Patoc was pulled over by the officer after a report of hazardous driving in Laie. That’s when police said the officer was attacked and his subsidized vehicle was stolen.

“He’s still in critical condition with injuries to his head and last time I heard I believe he was conscious,” Police Chief Joe Logan said of the officer that was involved.

For the next two hours, the vehicle was driven through the North Shore area, towards Wahiawa, finally ending in front of Iolani Palace around 7 a.m.

That’s when police arrested 39-year-old Patoc.

Patoc’s bail has been set at $1 million.