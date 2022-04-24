HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i police arrested a Kea’au man for second-degree murder after a badly burned body was found in a vehicle in Puna.

It happened after 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Police went to Beach Road off of Maku’u Drive after being told about a vehicle that was set on fire with a body inside.

Officers found the vehicle with charred remains in the bushes about 100 feet away from the road.

A suspect was arrested for second-degree murder just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police said they will identify the victim by DNA comparison. An autopsy has been scheduled.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.