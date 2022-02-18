Man arrested after owner discovers his stolen bike being sold online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported they arrested a suspect on suspicion of selling a stolen bike after its owner found it for sale online.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, in Mililani.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), a 33-year-old man’s bike was stolen during a burglary that happened in 2021. Then, on Feb. 16, the man saw the bike being sold on an online app.

HPD said he contacted the suspect online to buy the bike. When the man and suspect met up, police officers also arrived at the scene.

The 33-year-old confirmed the bike — with a value exceeding $750 — was stolen from him.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Honolulu police arrested the 35-year-old male suspect at around 7:28 p.m. Thursday.