HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Anahola man turned himself over to Kauai Police Department, who they said was the operator of the truck involved in a fatal crash that happened on Kuhio Highway.

Thomas Castro, 47, turned himself in on April 20 and was arrested by KPD.

The accident happened on April 15 when police said Castro was traveling southbound in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. When another pickup truck was turning in the vicinity of state mile marker 15, Castro struck the pickup truck.

The collision caused the other pickup truck to collide with a Ford MPVH that was heading northbound. Castro’s vehicle also continued onto the shoulder, striking an additional vehicle.

Thomas Castro, the 47-year-old man arrested in relation to a fatal crash on Kuhio Highway on April 15. (Kauai Police Department)

According to KPD, the driver and passenger of the black Ford MPVH were taken to Wilcox Medical Center, where the passenger succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Castro was charged with negligent homicide in the second degree and negligent injury in the first degree and second degree. He was also charged with collisions involving death or bodily injury and inattention to driving.