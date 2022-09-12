HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested a man in his 40s on Monday on suspicion of burglary, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and assault at a home on Kapiolani Blvd.

The incident happened on Sept. 12, at around 12:35 a.m. and the suspect was arrested at around 12:50 p.m.

HPD said there was evidence of the home being searched. The suspect was found and arrested at the scene. The cause of the burglary is unknown at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.