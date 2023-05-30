HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of throwing acid at his ex-girlfriend is being transferred to a new facility upon his request.

According to court documents, Paul Cameron asked to be moved from Oahu Community Correctional Center to the Hawaii Federal Detention Center.

The document went on to state that there were allegations of assaults and threats of violence at OCCC.

The defense argued that there would of potential future problems with Cameron’s access to medical care so his motion was granted in part.

His request for supervised release and bail reduction was, however, denied.