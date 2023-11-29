HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in connection to separate stabbing incidents of four individuals back in 2022 learned his fate in court on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Chito Asuncion, 25, was sentenced to consecutive life prison terms with the possibility of parole for murder and assault convictions.

“Today’s sentencing holds Chito Asuncion responsible for the pain and suffering that he

inflicted and demonstrates our Office’s commitment to seek justice for victims and their families and do our part to protect our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Earlier on Monday, Aug. 28, Asuncion pled guilty to two charges of murder in the second degree and two charges of assault in the first degree.

The four stabbings happened all a week apart from Tuesday, May 17 through June 7, 2022. The two victims killed were Boyd Maygra and Brian Macaulay.

“They mattered, they were loved, and they were valued by their family, their friends, and our community. Today’s sentence is a testament to that,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray in parts of a statement.

His murder convictions costed him life in prison and ten-year prison terms for each assault conviction.