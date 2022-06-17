HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for multiple offenses in an incident that happened in Waianae.

Police said at around 2:45 p.m. they observed the suspect in a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen. When officiers confronted the suspect, he attempted to drive off but he was stopped by police.

The suspect then exited the vehicle with a screwdriver and lunged at one of the officers. Fearing for his safety, the officer deployed his taser.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for unauthorized control of propelled vehicle, terrorist threatening and resisting arrest. He also had two outstanding warrants.