HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation in Aiea on Saturday evening.

According to HPD, they were called to reports of a verbal argument that escalated into a violent situation. The argument was between a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman.

Police said the male suspect got so heated that he allegedly got into his vehicle and drove directly into the female victim.

As a result of being struck by the car, the woman was thrown over the vehicle and landed on the asphalt.

HPD said the suspect fled the scene but by a few hours later officers were able to locate him with his vehicle. He was subsequently arrested for attempted murder in the second degree and the vehicle was towed for evidence.

Police are investigating.