HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu prosecutors stated a man is facing seven charges of sexual assault in the fourth degree after multiple incidents that occurred on the City bus.
According to City and County of Honolulu prosecutors, Valentino McLeod, also known as Christopher Fangze, sexually assaulted seven women on or about the day of Monday, Aug. 8.
The alleged assaults happened through “sexual contact by compulsion,” said prosecutors.
The Department of Transportation Services stated that the incident occurred on a Route 20 bus and that police are investigating.
The DTS reminds riders to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings on and off TheBus. If you see something, say something. Whether it involves you or a fellow passenger, always alert TheBus operator and consider calling or texting 911 if you are able.Department of Transportation Services