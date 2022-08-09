HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu prosecutors stated a man is facing seven charges of sexual assault in the fourth degree after multiple incidents that occurred on the City bus.

According to City and County of Honolulu prosecutors, Valentino McLeod, also known as Christopher Fangze, sexually assaulted seven women on or about the day of Monday, Aug. 8.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The alleged assaults happened through “sexual contact by compulsion,” said prosecutors.

The Department of Transportation Services stated that the incident occurred on a Route 20 bus and that police are investigating.