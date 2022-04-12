HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway at 100 N. Beretania St. as Honolulu police received an emergency call about a possible arson incident.

It happened around 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also arrived on the scene at around 9:13 a.m. and treated a 79-year-old man with first and second-degree burns on his back and neck. EMS then transported the man to the nearest hospital in serious condition.

The man has not yet been identified, and the cause of his burns is unknown at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.