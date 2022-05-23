HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was charged with habitual property crime according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Anthony Kornegay, 46, allegedly stole alcohol from the old Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu on Thursday, May 19.

Officials said Kornegay is a serial offender with 13 prior convictions which include misdemeanor theft convictions and a conviction for felony unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Habitual Property Crime is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kornegay remains in custody on $15,000 bail.