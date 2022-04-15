HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder incident that left a man in critical condition at a bus stop in Kalihi.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HPD said a 32-year-old male victim was bleeding and walking with multiple stab wounds before collapsing at the bus stop. A witness then called 911.

The Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene between Kamehameha Highway and Dillingham Boulevard on Friday around 1:50 a.m.

EMS transported the 32-year-old man to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police are investigating.