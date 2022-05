HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joshua McPeek, 19, appeared in court on Monday, May 9 and pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 38-year-old woman in Makaha.

McPeek was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after police found a woman beaten to death on Farrington Highway.

The 38-year-old woman was identified as Michelle McPeek, the mother of Joshua McPeek.

The judge confirmed McPeek’s bail will remain at $1 million. His next court date is set for July 11, 2022.