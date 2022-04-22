HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of beating his mother to death in Makaha on Wednesday and he made his first court appearance on Friday, April 22.

Joshua McPeek was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after police responded to an emergency call about a woman being found beaten to death on Farrington Highway.

HPD’s investigation led them to a nearby location where they found McPeek with injuries. The incident happened right before midnight on Tuesday, April 21.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office released the victim’s name on Friday, April 22. The victim is identified as 38-year-old Michelle McPeek from Waianae.

McPeek was charged with second-degree murder, and his bail was set at $1,000,000. His next court date is set for Tuesday, April 26.