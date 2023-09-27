HONOLULU (KHON2) — She was shot in the head and doctors expected her to die but now less than four months later, 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman is making tremendous strides.

DeGuzman was shot on June 17 while out with friends in Maili.

KHON2 News met with DeGuzman and her family to see her progress and find out the latest in her case.

DeGuzman sat silent, comfortably tucked into a full-length wheelchair with pillows behind her neck and under her arms, observing her surroundings. Her mother, Susan Mahiai, sitting right next to her.

Richianna DeGuzman, making tremendous strides healing after being shot in the head less than four months ago. DeGuzman’s shooter has still not been caught. (Photo/Susan Mahiai)

“Anna, Give me the bump,” Mahiai said, prompting her daughter, holding her hand in a fist next to her daughter’s.

Anna slowly looked at her mother and held up her left hand in a fist and softly bumped her mother’s fist.

“I’ll take that. We take that,” Mahiai said smiling, proud of her daughter.

These are victories. Seemingly simple things, like holding and drinking from a cup, which Anna is now able to do, are a big deal because doctors didn’t think she would survive after she was shot in her head and leg less than four months ago.

“The doctor’s only gave her three days, no more than three days to live,” Mahiai explained. “She’s my walking miracle.”

The 17-year-old is defying the odds.

“They’re amazed at how fast she’s healing and engaging with her therapy,” her mother said. “I claiming full victory, Jenn.”

And Anna’s done it all with her mother and her boyfriend, Shaceton Scanlan by her side.

“So you’re here every day 7 to 7?” KHON2 asked.

“Every day, seven days a week, yes every day,” Mahiai affirmed.

Scanlan said he and Anna dated for three years before the shooting and he wasn’t about to walk away from her when she needed him most.

“I know she knows I’m here. I feel good about that,” he said. “It just gives us a lot of faith that she’s coming back out of it.”

Since she was shot there have been several other shootings on the west side.

On Aug. 18, 42-year-old Ryan Villaren was shot in the head on Maliona Street.

And on Sept. 23, two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at Waianae Boat Harbor.

While suspects have been identified and arrested in both those cases, Anna’s family is still waiting for the person who shot her to be taken into custody.

“(Investigators) do have a suspect,” Scanland explained. “They’re waiting for the prosecutor to give them the green light, they told us. But they told us that like two months ago. But we’re just being patient with it.”

He said they have faith that justice will be served.

For now, they’re focusing on what matters most.

“I know more time for that,” Mahiai explained.

“All I got time for is God and her,” she said looking lovingly at her daughter.

With the recent gun violence happening in the islands Mahiai had this message to share.

“The guns gotta stop,” she said sternly. “The fighting has — it seems like since this happened to Anna. Now it’s OK, now it’s OK to just shoot each other. No! That’s not right. That’s not right! People dying, people getting hurt. It’s gotta stop.”

According to the Honolulu Police Department, there are still no arrests in DeGuzman’s case.