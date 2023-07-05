HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured during a shooting in Maili said she is now out of intensive care and will be moved to a rehabilitation facility on Thursday, July 6.

Richianna Deguzman is still in a coma, but the family said they are able to communicate with her.

Susan Mahiai showed pictures of her daughter Richianna from her first days at the hospital after she was shot on June 17. And she then compared it to the picture taken Wednesday morning, July 5.

“Look at that, Amen!” she said.

“That’s much better,” said KHON2.

“Look at that; this is her right now,” said Mahiai.

Mahiai said her daughter will take another big step toward recovery when she is moved to a rehab facility.

“Having her sit up, starting with therapy to have her talk and start to wean her off the portable vent; so, this way she can just breathe on her own,” said Mahiai.

The family is also encouraged at the way they’ve been able to communicate with Richianna.

“She moves her eyes. I tell her ‘baby, squeeze my hand’, and she squeezes them real tight. Sometimes, she gets irritated with me because I kiss too much, yeah,” said Mahiai.

This means that the family can now pack up their belongings and go home.

They’ve camped out near the hospital for about 2 1/2 weeks, and they said they’ve had nothing but love and support from people all over the world.

“The love and the aloha that this community — we’re talking worldwide, internationally — everybody just putting all their faith in God and just loving. You know what I mean?” she said.

She adds that the doctors first told her that Richianna didn’t have more than three days to live. Now, there’s plenty of hope. Mahiai is already grateful to celebrate a birthday coming up on Friday, July 7.

“I got the best birthday present anybody could ever have is my daughter being alive,” she said.

As for the investigation, HPD said no arrests have been made.