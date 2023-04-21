HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted one of the suspects involved in a deadly shooting that took place on April 15 in Maili.

According to Honolulu prosecutors, Jacob Borge, 23, was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and various other felony charges.

Borge is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center and was declined bail — something Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said is an indication of the seriousness of the crimes.

Borge’s charges include murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

He also faces five class A felony firearms charges and one class B felony firearms charge, said prosecutors.

The Honolulu Police Department said the shooting took place at an illegal chicken fight on Kaukamana Road. Gary Rabellizsa, Jr. and Cathy Rabellizsa-Manner had died from their injuries and three others were injured.

Officers were on the search for Borge and a 16-year-old suspect but on Tuesday night, April 18, HPD said they had turned themselves in.