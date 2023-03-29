HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said an eviction turned fatal and left a landlord dead and a tenant facing murder charges on March 19.

Police identified the victim as Alvin Matsumoto. The 64-year-old was much more than just a landlord to his loved ones. He was a husband, brother, son and beloved friend.

“He was a very kind, generous, compassionate, just very caring and helpful person,” said Tracy Cho, friend of the victim.

Matsumoto’s friends tell KHON2 that he just celebrated his birthday last month. They said the 64-year-old was a handyman and contractor and was always helping people with projects.

“Just always doing something, plumbing, anything, anything for anybody. Even if it was a stranger and they needed help, he would just go there and help for free,” Cho said.

Selfless is how people will remember Matsumoto as he spent the majority of his time volunteering at the Kapahulu Center. Members said Matsumoto was helping cut grass at the Center the morning he was killed.

“I was completely shocked when I realized that somebody would harm him. [He] is a very peaceful person,” said Emmanuel S. Tipon, friend of the victim.

It’s been a little over a week since police said the murder happened, and friends of Matsumoto are still searching for answers and want justice to be served.

Meanwhile, suspect Kendall Gray is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center and is set to appear in court on Monday, April 3. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a statement:

“This brutal attack on a senior citizen warrants a strong response. We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I just don’t know why that person would do something like that to him, because he was so kind,” Cho said.

Friends said they’re still devastated about what happened, but they’ll continue to honor Matsumoto by living selflessly, kind and caring for other just like their dear friend.

“I know Alvin. If he was here, and he could be looking down, he would feel more empathy for that person and not have hate. That’s how he was,” said Cho.

Funeral services are in the process of being arranged for Matsumoto.