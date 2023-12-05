HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shattered glass and stolen merchandise. It was a Thanksgiving morning call the Downing’s were not expecting to receive after their Kaimuki store was hit by thieves.

“They just drove into John John and cracked the door and blew the hinges off,” said Keone Downing, owner of Downing Hawaii.

Downing Hawaii has been operating for over 40 years. Police said, they received multiple 911 calls reporting what was later discovered to be a burglary in progress. Police add, a 49-year-old man was positively identified by a witness and later charged.

“They just smash and grab. So they’re looking at the register, they took our sunglass case and some guy took a row of hats,” Downing said.

This is just one of several businesses hit during the holidays. Last week, five businesses were broken into at Moanalua Shopping Center, where surveillance video caught thieves smashing in front doors. Over the weekend, a gun shop in town was hit with over two dozen guns stolen.

The Retail Merchants of Hawaii said, recent thefts at local businesses have forced them to make some much needed changes.

“We’re seeing more businesses who have employees by the door now watching people and kind of making sure they’re paying,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President.

“This is all screwed in now. Before, we never screwed it in. Before they smash the glass, they go in. Now the glass cannot move,” Downing said.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call 911.