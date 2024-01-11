HONOLULU (KHON2) — A case that ended with a man suffering second and third degree burns over his 18% of his body was brought to its conclusion when the suspect was found guilty of the crime in April 2023.

On Thursday, the suspect, 47-year-old William Del Michael Woods, was sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder that occurred in the early morning of May 12, 2021.

According to court records, Woods poured a gasoline mixture on the victim who was asleep in front of a business on Pali Highway downtown. When the victim woke up, Woods lit the man on fire with a torch.

“Let’s hope this ends Mr. Woods life of crime,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “He has a violent past with eight prior felony convictions including Kidnapping, Robbery in the First Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and more. Our streets are safer with Mr. Woods behind bars for a long time.”

Woodsʻ sentence carries the possibility of parole.