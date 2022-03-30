HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) is looking for a suspect who tried to steal $2,000 worth of brand-named equipment from Home Depot in Lihue.

The incident happened on Friday, March 4 around 12:50 p.m.

According to police, the store’s surveillance footage shows the suspect, an approximately 6-foot-tall man wearing a red plaid shirt and khaki pants, walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise.

KPD said employees tried to stop the suspect, but he ran across the street toward the Costco parking lot after getting rid of the stolen merchandise.

If anyone knows the suspect’s whereabouts, call 808-246-8300 or visit www.cskauai.org.