HONOLULU (KHON2) — The case of a Kauai woman who was found murdered 13 years ago on July 3, 2010, is being re-opened by Kauai’s Investigative Services Bureau.

Amber Jackson was found in a remote area of the Garden Isle after she had been missing for over a week.

Jackson’s closest friends said it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for the last 13 years.

“The lack of closure that nobody has been arrested for her murder, which was quite brutal and it’s still unresolved,” said Teri Ceplo, Jackson’s good friend who still lives on Kauai.

Ceplo said Jackson was supposed to meet her and her husband for dinner on June 23, 2010, but never showed, which was very unlike Jackson. She and her husband instantly knew something was wrong.

“That pretty much started what turned out to be a complete nightmare,” said Ceplo.

Teri said she went to Jackson’s house and began searching and called Kauai police.

“The next day, there was a full-on search party of detectives, KPD, volunteer canines, and a search party that searched the whole Kahuna Road area and nothing, nothing was found,” Ceplo added.

On July 3, 2010, Teri said she received the call that her good friend’s body had been found.

“Her body was also found on the east side. it’s a very remote area called Kealia,” she added.

“We wanted her body to be found to be quite honest because it to us would give us closure,” she said.

Now, 13 years later, a new detective is on the case and her loved ones feel hopeful.

“Bryan Silva, and he’s been wonderful,” Ceplo said. “There’s advances in DNA testing, and that’s promising and so I can 100% say that friends and family, we are feeling more hopeful than we have in 13 years.”

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“We are we thankful to the Kauai Police Department that they have kept engaged, you know, telling us that the case has been reopened that that’s wonderful, because Amber’s case was actually a cold case for quite a few years,” she continued.

KPD said they will provide any new details once they are able to.