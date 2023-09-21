HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sept. 17 at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Kauaʻi Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshall Service were able to locate Chris Santos who was operating a motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Kekaha Beach Park.

He was approximately one-quarter mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumuali‘i Highway Junction when he surrender peacefully.

Santos was wanted by KPD due to a fatal shooting of 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro of Kalāheo that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 7, on Kahili Mountain Road.

“Even though Chris Santos is in custody, this operation is not over,” said U.S. Marshals Service Hawai‘i U.S. Marshal William Jessup. “The U.S. Marshals Task Force will continue to be here on the island with KPD to investigate and apprehend all individuals who helped and aided Santos while on the run. It might be today, tomorrow, next week, or next month; just know we will be coming for you.”

On Thursday, Sept. 21, KPD said they made an additional arrest in connection to the Santos investigation.

According to KPD, Tiannah Iida, who is 40 years old, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19. She was charged with Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

“The Kaua‘i Police Department and our federal counterparts remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and continue to actively seek all those who aided Mr. Santos to avoid capture,” said KPD Chief of Police Todd Raybuck.

KPD reported that they believe that Iida rendered assistance to Santos. Her actions they are investigating include, but may not be limited to, providing money, transportation, weapons, disguises or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution or conviction.

“Anyone identified as providing assistance to Santos will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” said a spokesperson for KPD.

KPD want people to know that anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.

