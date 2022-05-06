HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported that a 32-year-old Kona man broke into four vehicles at a business on May 2.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the Kaloko Industrial Park area.

After police responded to the scene, they determined that four company vehicles were broken into. Tools and other items were taken without permission.

Police said Andrew Graszer was located in the vicinity of the crime scene. Through the public’s assistance and investigation, police identified Graszer to be the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Graszer was later charged with second-degree burglary and four counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $10,000.

The suspect remained in police custody until his initial court appearance on May 4 at Kona DIstrict Court.

The Hawaii police stated that it recommends businesses and private citizens mark or engrave their property and record serial numbers. Doing so helps officers to better identify the stolen property.