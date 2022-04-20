HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said that on April 20, a Koloa man was charged with attempted murder in the second degree after he used a weapon to cause potentially life-threatening injuries to a 26-year-old Koloa female.

The Kauai Police Department said that the 33-year-old suspect was also accused of causing substantial bodily injury to a 21-year-old Eleele male resident.

Officials said that the suspect’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 3.

If convicted of being charged with an attempted murder offense, KPD said the suspect could face a life imprisonment sentence.

The suspect is currently being held in custody on $500,000 bail.

Bush was charged with assault in the first and second degree, three counts of abuse of family or household member and criminal property damage in the fourth degree. He was also charged with resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the second degree, and prohibitions against obnoxious substances.