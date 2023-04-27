HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration has had a big job to performs since the tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and attempted attacks on several iconic buildings in the United States.

Equipped with legislation and fear of more attacks, the TSA has spent their time protecting passengers and one another.

As you’ve experienced, going through the airport’s tedious screening process can be exhausting.

But, over the last couple of weeks, Hawaiʻi’s own TSA officers have had a very busy week confiscating and identifying prohibited items that passengers have tried to allegedly sneak onto their flights. They’ve even saved the life of one of their peers.

TSA reported that on Thursday, April 13, TSA officers (TSOs) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport spotted an unusual item in a carryon bag at around 4:15 p.m.

Upon further search, the TSOs discovered that the item was actually a weapon. They identified it as a collapsible baton. The passenger was on their way to the Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

A photo of the retractable baton discovered in a passenger’s carryon luggage at a TSA checkpoint at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Transportation Security Administration)

Once removed, the bag was then rescreened. This is when the TSOs discovered a comb that was actually a concealed knife.

A photo of a comb that was actually a concealed knife discovered in a passenger’s carryon luggage at a TSA checkpoint at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Transportation Security Administration)

But, the story doesn’t end there. After the TSOs discover the comb knife, they asked the passenger to go through the body screening process. This is when they discovered something concealed on the person’s body.

The passenger denied that anything was on their person; but when TSOs did a targeted pat-down, they found that the passenger was armed with a butterfly knife taped to their lower leg.

A photo of butterfly knife discovered in a passenger’s carryon luggage at a TSA checkpoint at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Transportation Security Administration)

As a result, the Hawaiʻi State Sheriffs were called to the security checkpoint. They cited the passenger on a State charge since all three items are prohibited items for flights.

The passenger subsequently abandoned all three of the weapons they were traveling with.

Then, again on Tuesday, April 18, TSA reported that around 6:45 a.m. at the Kahului International Airport on the Island of Maui, TSOs were going about the usual business of X-ray screening passengers and their luggage.

This is when they discovered what appeared to be a plastic or ceramic knife in a cluttered bag.

This led to a search of the bag in which they found a double-edge, ceramic knife.

A photo of a double-edge, ceramic knife discovered in a passenger’s carryon luggage at a TSA checkpoint at the Kahului International Airport on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Kahului, Hawai’i. (Photo/Transportation Security Administration)

The passenger who was traveling to San Francisco International Airport was given the option of surrendering the knife to them or to check it with luggage through the airline.

The passenger left to go to check the knife and returned to the TSA checkpoint.

Once they returned a few minutes later, they claimed to have checked the knife. However, the passenger triggered another alarm; this time, it was at their waist band.

TSOs performed a targeted pat-down which resulted in the rediscovery of the original ceramic knife. Rather than checking it with the airline, the passenger attempted to conceal it on their person.

There will be civil penalties levied against the travelers once TSA has reviewed the circumstances of each incident.

“I am proud of the TSA officers throughout Hawaiʻi and the Pacific who take their screening duties seriously, remain focused on their security mission and protect the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Nanea Vasta. Let these two incidents serve as a reminder that TSA is on the lookout for prohibited items that travelers may choose to conceal.”

On Saturday, April 22, TSOs had an opportunity to save one of their own.

Two Honolulu-based TSOs found a fellow male TSO unresponsive in the HNL employee parking lot. They had just completed their final shift of the day screening passengers.

Rather than abandon their peer or simply wait for first responders to arrive, they took it upon themselves to administer lifesaving procedures until help arrived.

One TSO began administering chest compressions while the other officer called for help.

Four Hawaiʻi Sheriffs deputies responded and continued with the CPR and brought in an automated external defibrillator that can treat sudden cardiac arrest.

Together, the TSOs and the Sheriffs deputies were able to revive the pulse in the TSO and helped prep him for transport to a local hospital.

The TSO remains hospitalized; he is currently receiving medical care.

“Mahalo to the employees who selflessly helped a colleague. I am grateful for our strong partnership with the Hawaiʻi Sheriffs whose quick actions saved the life of one of our own,” said FSD Vasta. “It is this spirit of kindness bundled with our commitment to the public that makes TSA and the HNL community a special place to work.”

Vasta went on further to express his pride in his team.

“While I commend the actions of our TSOs, I am even more proud of how our team cares for and protects each other. I was reminded of this again this past weekend during an incident that underscored that we are more than co-workers – we are Ohana,” added FSD Vasta.

Travelers have the option of using the “Can I Bring” feature on the TSA website that will clarify what is legal and what is illegal to travel with.

TSA wants to take this opportunity to remind passengers to be cognizant of what items are packed in their luggage prior to coming to a TSA checkpoint.