LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 26-year-old Lihue man was struck by a vehicle in the Costco/Home Depot parking lot on Friday, March 4, at around 1 p.m.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center, and the Kauai Police Department (KPD) said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to KPD, the vehicle was described as a dark gray or black-colored truck with surf racks.

Police added the driver of the truck fled the scene after hitting the 26-year-old, and they are asking the public for their help in locating the suspect.

To provide a tip, contact KPD’s Lt. Darren Rose at 241-1638. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the CrimeStoppers Kauai website.