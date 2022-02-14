Kauai extended furlough inmate fails to return to community residence

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate Ricardo Navor Jr. did not return to his community residence.

He was supposed to be back by 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Department of Public Safety said the 47-year-old man is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for promoting a dangerous drug.

His parole hearing was scheduled for this month.

He will also be charged with escape.

If you see him, call 911.