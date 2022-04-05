LĪHUʿE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two join law enforcement operations took place on Kauaʿi with the Kauaʿi Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

One of the operations was a sex offender compliance check done on 143 registered sex offenders. The result of the check was 11 people were non-compliant.

An individual of those 11 who were non-compliant relocated to another state and registered there. The non-compliant cases were turned over to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The check was done by the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. That task force consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Honolulu Police Department, and the Kauaʿi Police Department.

“I want to thank everyone who was involved in these extensive operations,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “I’m grateful to our officers for the hard work they put into this. I’m also appreciative of all the U.S. Marshals Service officers and representatives in the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. This was a success due to everyone’s determined commitment to make our island a safer place to live.”

The second operation was a most-wanted fugitive search which resulted in three people that were arrested on outstanding warrants. The Kauai Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force conducted the search.