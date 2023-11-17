HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Police Department has reported that former employee, Mikalynn Hiranaka, has been sentenced.

The sentencing was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Randal Valenciano.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In the information provided by KPD officials, Judge Valenciano sentenced Hiranaka to 60 days in jail. The sentencing includes four years of probation.

“Acts of theft committed by public servants unjustifiably shake public confidence in government,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Prosecution of such crimes is intended to restore public confidence in the rule of law. We are grateful that Judge Valenciano agreed that a sentence including a period of incarceration was appropriate in this case.”

Hiranaka pleaded guilty to one count of Theft in the First Degree. She also repaid the State of Hawaiʻi $75,633.25 in restitution.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Kauaʻi Police Department for its assistance in the investigation,” continued Attorney General Lopez.

Judge Valenciano sentence was handed down on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“The case demonstrates the commitment of the Department of the Attorney General to work with our county partners to hold individuals in public service accountable for their criminal actions,” said Department of the Attorney General Investigator Garrett Maeda.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division conducted the investigation into the allegations the Hiranaka had stolen from the State.

In their investigation, Deputy Attorney General Lauren Nakamura of the Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division handled the prosecution.

Hiranaka made the move to turn herself into KPD on May 12, 2022. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to court documents, Hiranaka “exerted unauthorized control” of over $20,000 worth of collected fee payments that belonged to the Hawaiʻi Criminal Justice Data Center from March 1, 2017 to Oct. 16, 2019.