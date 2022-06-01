HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police said they have located a female suspect who was wanted in an arson investigation.

The incident occured on Ohai Road in Naalehu where officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. on May 9.

Prior to officers’ arrival, a second structure fire sparked after flames spread to a neighboring residence, said police. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Brenda Kekoa was responsible for the fire.

Kekoa was then arrested by officials at a residence in Naalehu on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of arson in the first degree. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Her initial court appearance was on Wednesday at Kona District Court

Anyone with information on this arson investigation is urged to contact Detective Anson Caceres at (808) 326-4646 ext. 225; or via email at anson.caceres@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.