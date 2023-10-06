HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a stabbing in Kapolei has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at a mall restroom just shortly before 9 p.m.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was in the male bathroom when Jared Elizares walked in and began “eyeing him out” through the mirror.

The documents further detailed that Elizares left briefly, then returned and allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and slashed his neck with a knife. Elizares then stabbed him in the chest and slammed his head multiple times against a urinal, according to the documents.

The victim said he was eventually able to get the knife away from Elizares and threw it away from them.

This is one of four attempted murder investigations that authorities are looking into just this week alone.

The other incidents include a shooting in Waianae, a stabbing in Hawaii Kai and another shooting in Chinatown.

Elizares remains in custody on $500,000 bail.