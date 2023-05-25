KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kapolei Middle School was temporarily put on lockdown Thursday morning, May 25 after a student brought a handgun to school.

According to the Department of Education, it happened around 8:30 a.m.

The school’s administration received reports of the student allegedly showing other students the firearm.

The campus was immediately put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and the gun was confiscated by officials.

Once the gun was secured with administration, the lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

Firearms — including air guns, bb and pellet guns, paintball guns and crossbows — are not allowed at schools for any reason.

HPD held a press conference regarding this incident at 3:30 p.m.

“We have noticed there’s been an increase in juvenile usage of firearms,” said HPD Chief Joe Logan. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that juveniles are carrying around firearms to commit crimes.”

Police said they are exploring charges against whoever the gunowner is. KHON2 News will have more of what they had to say online and in the upcoming 5 p.m. broadcast.