HONOLULU (KHON2) — Club members that operate the Kapolei Archery Range said they’ve seen everything at the facility from vandalism, drug use and burglaries. On Monday, there was even a body.

Honolulu police have opened an unattended death investigation after they say a body was found near the bathrooms by the Kapolei Archery Range.

“Every weekend we’re walking through the tunnels,” said Mahesh Cleveland of the Bushwackers Archery Club. “We’re wondering if we’re going to encounter something like we encountered today.”

This is just one of the issues mounting for the public facility.

“There’s a hole over here,” said Don Ishimoto of the Bushwackers Archery Club. “They cut it big enough to drive vehicles through. So they drive through when we’re not here and do their activities.”

“We’ve had issues wit the bathroom,” Cleveland said. “Folks come overnight and cut the locks to other bathrooms. We’ll have folks come and repair the locks. The very next day the locks are cut again.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement:

“DPR sympathizes with the concerns of the Bushwackers regarding the vandalism and homelessness at Kapolei Regional Park Archery Range. Our maintenance staff continues to monitor the park for illegal campers and have done numerous repairs at this location. We will have staff follow up with fence repairs and anticipate them to be completed by June 2022. Our last Stored Property Ordinance enforcement event was conducted on April 6, 2022, and we have scheduled the next enforcement for April 27, 2022. DPR is working closely with the HPD and have shared concerns for increased enforcements.” Department of Parks and Recreation

“I think it’s a combination of the COVID pandemic and then the fact that they moved central booking out to Kapolei,” said Cleveland. “There have been more incidents of vandalism, littering, and vagrancy around here.”

Archery members are hoping more can be done to secure the facility.

“It’s like an endless cycle and we just keep doing it, because we don’t want to give up on something we see as a really valuable service for those who want to learn about archery, get into it, or share their love for the outdoors,” said Cleveland.